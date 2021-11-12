GISMETEO: Which engines are the most “voracious” in terms of oil consumption and why? – Auto

Many motorists have noticed an increased consumption of engine oil in their car more than once. The experts of the magazine “Za Rulem” decided to tell Russian drivers about some of the most “gluttonous” engines in a car.

For example, in cars Bmw motors differ in high oil consumption N63 and S63installed in sedans of the fifth series and crossovers X6 and X5. This problem in these engines is irreparable, since the root cause lies in the very design of the power unit.

Japanese cars Honda with engines 1.6 16V VTEC also suffer from increased engine oil consumption. These units can be found under the hoods of family cars Civic in the sixth and fourth generation. A similar problem can also be encountered in 2.0 engines. TSI and 1.8 TSI EA888 series in the machines of the concern Volkswagen Group…

In motors EJ20 and EJ25 from Subaru there are also cases of increased oil consumption. Experts also identified atmospheric engines of domestic cars LADA – the units can “eat” oil even at a low number of revolutions.

In addition, the reason for the increased consumption can be oil-reflecting caps in improper condition, sticky oil in the cylinders, the air temperature “overboard” and the operating conditions of the vehicle.

In conclusion, the experts added that oil consumption is influenced not only by design features, but also by the ratio of the engine volume to the total mass of the vehicle – the less power, the more oil it will require.

