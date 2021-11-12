Golikova announced a transition period for the introduction of QR codes until February 1

The law on QR codes in public places and on transport will become fully operational on February 1, 2022, and until that time, a transitional period has been announced, during which citizens will have time to vaccinate and receive a code. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated this at a briefing.

Until February 1, citizens will be able to visit facilities where a QR code is required with a negative PCR test, but after this date, the test certificate will be invalid. This requirement will apply only to citizens over 18 years of age.

The bill on the introduction of QR codes throughout Russia was submitted to the government on November 12. He assumes that pharmacies, grocery stores and places of sale of essential goods will be the only ones where regional authorities will not require a QR code. For the rest of the places, the regions will have the right to impose restrictions.

We are talking about the requirement to have a QR code of a vaccinated or recovered from a coronavirus during international and intercity travel and flights from February 1 of the next year. You may need it when visiting cinemas, home improvement stores, restaurants and other public places. According to the authorities, this will help to slow down the growth rate of morbidity, increase the rate of vaccination and achieve the required level of herd immunity. An exception will be made for those people who still have a medical withdrawal from vaccination.