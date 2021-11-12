Golikova called the vaccination certificate as important as the passport – RBK

Russia needs to achieve collective immunity as soon as possible so as not to prolong the pandemic, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS



A coronavirus vaccination certificate is no less important than a passport – Russia needs to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova told reporters about this, TASS reports.

“The coronavirus vaccination certificate should become as important a document in the life of our citizens as a passport. And the news from the regions about the records for daily vaccination is very encouraging. But let me remind you that we need to achieve collective immunity in a short time so as not to delay the development of the pandemic in our country, ”she said.

According to Golikova, the situation with the spread of COVID-19 has worsened in five regions of Russia over the past week. These are the Amur, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Ryazan, Tomsk regions. The situation has improved in two regions: in the republics of Kalmykia and Tuva.

The level of herd immunity in Russia by November 12 was 49%, it follows from the updated data of the operational headquarters. Over the week, it grew by only 1% – on November 5, the figure was 48%. In total, according to the headquarters, 63.1 million injections of the first component of the vaccine were made in Russia, 57.9 million complete vaccination cycles were carried out (the headquarters does not share in statistics the number of those who were vaccinated for the first time and the number of revaccinated).