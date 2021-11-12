Golikova named regions with a worsening coronavirus situation – RBC

Five regions (mainly in Siberia) moved from the orange zone to the red

Photo: Ekaterina Lyzlova / RIA Novosti



In five regions of Russia, the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection has worsened over the past week. As reported by the TASS agency, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters about this.

According to her, the Amur, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Ryazan and Tomsk regions moved from the orange to the red zone on the heatmap of the stopcoronavirus.rf website.

In the Irkutsk region on November 6, 538 cases of infection were recorded, and over the past day – 567, which was a monthly maximum.

In the Novosibirsk region on November 6, 390 cases of infection were recorded, and over the past day – 407.

In the Tomsk region on November 6, 269 cases of infection were recorded, and over the past day – 276.

In the Ryazan region, on November 6, 244 cases of infection were recorded, and over the past day – 273.

In the Amur region on November 6, 195 cases of infection were recorded, and over the past day – 225. Moreover, in this region over the past two days, not a single death was recorded.

Of these five regions, the Amur Region is the only one where the herd immunity rate is above 50% (50.3).

Over the past day, 40 123 cases of infection have been identified in Russia. 1,235 people died.