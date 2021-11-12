Golikova named the cause of thousands of deaths a day from COVID – RBC

Deputy Prime Minister Golikova called the refusal of vaccination the reason for the high mortality rate from COVID-19 in Russia. Earlier, the authorities submitted to the Duma a bill on mandatory QR codes in public institutions and public transport

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



The cause of thousands of deaths a day from coronavirus is the refusal to vaccinate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova expressed this opinion at a meeting on the introduction of QR codes in stores and transport.

“It’s a pity that one of us is guided by the principle that a neighbor will take root, and he will carry me away, perhaps at his expense, the same collective immunity will be formed,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Golikova called the death rates from COVID-19 very high. The Deputy Prime Minister complained that Russian citizens do not comply with restrictive measures and do not get vaccinated against the virus.

Virologists have compared predictions about the end of the pandemic with fortune telling



Earlier, the government submitted to the State Duma a bill on the use of QR codes in public places and on some types of transport. He proposes to fix at the legislative level a mandatory requirement to present QR codes in places of public events, cultural institutions, public catering and retail facilities, as well as in airplanes and railway transport.

Until February 1, it is proposed to introduce the so-called transitional regime. During it, in the absence of QR codes, citizens will be able to present a negative PCR test for passage. The law will last until June 1, 2022.

Earlier, RBC announced the preparation of relevant bills. A source in the government indicated that the specific objects for visiting which QR codes are entered will be determined by the heads of the regions, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

Read on RBC Pro