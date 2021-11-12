Golikova said that the QR code system will not affect minors – RBC

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti



The system of mandatory QR codes for shopping, restaurants and transport will not apply to Russians under 18 years of age. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova at a briefing on measures to combat coronavirus.

“The law does not in any way affect children and adolescents. All the regulation, which is reflected here, is aimed at citizens over 18 years old, ”said Golikova.

She explained the exemption of minors from QR codes by the fact that people under 18 years of age are not yet vaccinated in Russia. The third phase of clinical trials of vaccination of adolescents 12-17 years old with the Russian drug “Sputnik V” began in Moscow on November 11. About 3 thousand minors participate in it.

Earlier, the government submitted to the State Duma a bill prohibiting people from visiting catering, non-food stores, cultural institutions and public events without a QR code on the postponed coronavirus or vaccination. Another bill provides for the mandatory presentation of codes in transport, including trains and airplanes.