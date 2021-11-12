Golikova: vaccination certificate should become a second passport – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that a certificate confirming vaccination against coronavirus should become a document comparable in importance to a passport. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

“The coronavirus vaccination certificate should become as important a document in the life of our citizens as a passport. And the news from the regions about the records for daily vaccination is very encouraging, ”the headquarters quoted Golikova as saying.

She added that collective immunity to coronavirus infection must be achieved “in a short time so as not to delay the development of a pandemic in our country.”

Formerly the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for medical prevention in the Ural Federal District Sergey Tokarev toldwho need to be revaccinated ahead of schedule.