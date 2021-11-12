“Gorgeous Woman”, “Ukrainian Julia Roberts”. 39-year-old Meikher showed her face in close-up

“Dreams directed towards heaven come true,” she wrote.

Context:

Nadezhda Meikher was born in 1982 in the Khmelnytsky region. After graduating from the Khmelnytsky Pedagogical School, she entered the College named after Konstantin Ushinsky at the Kiev University named after Boris Grinchenko at the Faculty of English, and in 2000 she made her debut as a soloist of the group “VIA Gra”, in which she worked intermittently until 2011.

After leaving the group, Meicher announced the beginning of a solo career. The singer also acts in films and develops her own clothing brand Meiher by Meiher.

The celebrity is married to a Russian businessman, general director of the Russian company Melon Fashion Group, Mikhail Urzhumtsev. They got married in 2014. The couple have two daughters: Anna (2012) and Maria (2015).