Gorokhovsky told when monobank will launch trading in shares and a card in Bitcoin

Monobank card in Bitcoin is ready and has been waiting for approval for three months NBU, and the launch of stock trading is delayed until 2022.

The co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky wrote about this in the telegram channel.

According to him, the Bitcoin card is already ready and has been waiting for approval for three months. NBU…

“Of course, I am greatly depressed by the regulator’s thoughtfulness. Microfinance organizations that lend to Ukrainians at 100’000% per annum, this is for NBU ok, and the card in cryptocurrency raises concerns. Everyone in the world already works with crypto from PayPal to Visa, and Ukraine, as always, has a special path, ”wrote Gorokhovsky.

He also talked about how things are going with the launch of stock trading in monobank.

“The three-month procedure for concluding an agreement and checking a package of documents with Interactive Brokers ended with the fact that they refused to conclude an agreement in bulk to all Ukrainian banks that submitted applications. According to my information, apart from us, they also refused to Taskcombank, Ukrgasbank, A-Bank and PrivatBank. But we have already found another excellent broker, with whom, by the way, the product will turn out to be much more pleasant for clients, ”he said.

According to him, it will take additional time to integrate with a new partner, so the launch of promotions, which was originally planned for autumn 2021, is postponed to first quarter 2022.

Let us remind you that earlier Gorokhovsky turned to the National Bank of Ukraine with a request to authorize the issue of the card in Bitcoin.

Finance.ua help:

monobank has launched a new service for children in its application;

with 12/13/2021 all PLN monobank cards will be closed. On December 13, card balances will be automatically transferred to credit cards at the current exchange rate and the cards will become inactive for use;