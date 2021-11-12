https://ria.ru/20211112/velikobritaniya-1758809913.html

Great Britain confirms the sending of military personnel to the border of Poland and Belarus

Great Britain has confirmed the sending of military personnel to the border of Poland and Belarus – Russia news today

Great Britain confirms the sending of military personnel to the border of Poland and Belarus

The British Department of Defense has confirmed that it has sent a group of military personnel to the border between Poland and Belarus due to the migration crisis. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

LONDON, 12 Nov – RIA Novosti. The British Ministry of Defense has confirmed that it has sent a group of soldiers to the border between Poland and Belarus due to the migration crisis. Earlier, the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that British soldiers would help them to strengthen the fence. “A small group of British troops & lt; … & gt; was aimed at understanding what kind of engineering support we can provide to resolve the situation on the border with Belarus, “- said in a published statement of the British Defense Department. In the summer, on the borders of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from states trying to break through to Western Europe increased. Middle East and Africa. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas. Illegals have set up a spontaneous camp. Vilnius, Riga and Warsaw blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor strength for this.”

