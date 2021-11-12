https://ria.ru/20211112/polsha-1758759230.html

Great Britain will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the Belarusian border

Great Britain will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the Belarusian border – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

Great Britain will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the Belarusian border

The British military will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T14: 55

2021-11-12T14: 55

2021-11-12T15: 04

in the world

Belarus

Poland

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

United Kingdom

Mariusz Blaszak

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758338701_237-0:1583:757_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0c195ffb60129bbc0e0126354258a3.jpg

WARSAW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The British military will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. “Reconnaissance has begun before the support of the British engineering forces. Our soldiers will cooperate in strengthening the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Blaszak wrote on Twitter.

https://ria.ru/20211112/migranty-1758632233.html

Belarus

Poland

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758338701_305-0:1314:757_1920x0_80_0_0_2ac9d32f86535e2ba7040f7557d80ad2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus, Great Britain, Mariusz Blaszczak