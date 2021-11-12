https://ria.ru/20211112/polsha-1758759230.html
Great Britain will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the Belarusian border
Great Britain will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the Belarusian border
The British military will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
WARSAW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The British military will help Poland to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, said Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. “Reconnaissance has begun before the support of the British engineering forces. Our soldiers will cooperate in strengthening the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Blaszak wrote on Twitter.
