Gunzburg named the necessary condition for the fight against the delta strain

Gunzburg named the necessary condition for the fight against the delta strain

2021-11-12T03: 23

2021-11-12T03: 23

2021-11-12T03: 30

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. To defeat the COVID-19 delta strain, it is necessary to maintain a high level of antibodies in the blood, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. in all, it would be enough to revaccinate once a year, or even one and a half. The scientist added that when the virus enters the cell, a person gets sick, this cannot be allowed. Earlier, the chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases of the Ministry of Health, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, warned that the delta strain of COVID -19 can escape neutralizing antibodies. Earlier, Alexander Gintsburg told the Izvestia newspaper that the Gamaleya Center conducted a study that showed that for complete protection against the “delta” strain of coronavirus, 300 banding antibody units (BAU) are needed, and 500 and above provide an ideal protection. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

