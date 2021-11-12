Halle Berry’s boyfriend in love showed what a star looks like today

The boyfriend of 54-year-old Halle Berry shared with fans a sunny shot in which he showed his beloved in a cozy, homely look. Pictures with the beautiful actress Van Hunt published on his personal page on Instagram.

The audience was interested to know what kind of man sees his beloved. The musician, in turn, hastened to seize the opportunity to once again remind how much he loves Holly, and at the same time to show how beautiful she is even through the years.

“Some meet with her and talk only about her beauty, but they will accompany her according to her mind and the way she was here,” he signed the frame.

In the photo, Halle Berry appeared in an unusual way: the beautiful actress posed tragically for the camera against the backdrop of warm sunlight. The celebrity decided to dissolve her hair, due to which she began to look visually younger.

“Beautiful words for your queen”, “The same woman”, “Keep your love forever”, “Why you and she are so beautiful”, “Fiery, most real”, “I like that you found each other”, – admired Halle Berry and Van Hunt in the comments.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova