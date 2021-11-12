Haval Jolion crossover for Russia connected to a smartphone :: Autonews

Haval has added the Jolion crossover for Russia the ability to remotely control some functions using a smartphone. This was reported by the press service of the automaker.

The systems are managed using the My Haval mobile application. The program allows you to remotely start the engine, unlock or close the doors, set a comfortable temperature in the cabin, and turn on the seat heating.

In addition, the smartphone screen can display various relevant information about the car, including its location, average fuel consumption and tire pressure.

Finally, for Haval Jolion crossovers with multimedia systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces, the Yandex.Maps and Yandex.Navigator services are now supported.

The Haval Jolion crossover, which was launched in the Tula region, debuted in Russia in May 2021. The car is offered with an uncontested 1.5-liter gasoline “turbo four”, which in the modification with front-wheel drive develops 143 hp, and with full – 150 horsepower. In the first version, the motor is capable of working with a 6-speed manual or 7-band robotic box, and a more powerful unit is combined only with a “robot”. Prices start at 1,329,000 rubles.