Have you called Emilia Clarke? Another Game of Thrones star joins Aquaman 2

There have long been rumors around Aquaman 2 that Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke could appear in the film and replace Amber Heard, who is distracted by her ex-husband’s litigation.

Such a replacement would be appreciated by fans of the show who are eager to reunite the actress with Jason Momoa. But now there is information on the network that another star of “Game of Thrones” has joined the sequel to the movie comic strip.

The portal Deadline, referring to its sources, said that Pilou Asbæk will play in Aquaman 2. In the series, he played the role of Euron Greyjoy. And although the actor did not have a common time with Momoa, such a casting decision may indicate that Warner Bros. and HBO, which aired the show, doesn’t mind adding someone else.

So far, the WB has not officially confirmed this information. What role Asbek will get is unknown. It is expected to be a villain.

In the comments on the news, fans hope that WB keeps in touch with the cast of Game of Thrones, and Emilia Clarke will still appear in the film. Rumor has it that Aquaman 2 will be filmed so that Meru Heard can be removed from the plot if she is accused of a crime in Johnny Depp’s litigation. Hot tub streamer Amouranth sold the pixel art in which she depicted naked, for 120 thousand dollars. Take a look at this masterpiece