Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello: celebrities on the catwalk of the L’Oreal show

The other day, within the framework of Paris Fashion Week, a colorful show Le Defile L’Oreal Paris took place. It attracted attention by the fact that not only professional fashion models appeared on the catwalk, but also stars far from the modeling business. Such famous singers and actresses as Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, Aishwarya Rai, Helen Mirren shone at the show. The fashion show took place near the Eiffel Tower, at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme, and this location was chosen for obvious reasons. The fact is that it was here in 1948 that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted. The show, hosted by the renowned brand, focused on the fight against the harassment faced by millions of women around the world on the streets and in public places. The vibrant show was shown in over 30 countries and was completely open to the general public.

Many of the stars who appeared on the catwalk have long been collaborating with L’Oreal Paris and have already shone on the catwalk more than once. For example, 76-year-old Helen Mirren, who has repeatedly appeared on fashion shows as a guest star, and since 2014 has been a brand ambassador. Then Helen admitted that she never considered herself a beauty, but always looked pretty attractive. “I hope I can inspire women to feel confident and make the most of their natural beauty.“- said the British actress, appearing on the catwalk in a spectacular black outfit and high heels.

Helen Mirren

Amber Heard, who has also long been the ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, did not stand aside from the urgent problem of harassment. Despite the fact that the haters of the actress and fans of Johnny Depp created a petition demanding to deprive her of her job and stop all cooperation, Amber remains in her place. On the catwalk, the celebrity came out in a jumpsuit in the color of a tea rose with a deep neckline and “edging” at the top of the sleeves. The actress turned to women, urging them to fight for themselves and not give up. “Stand up for the truth, protect yourself and express your opinion!” – said the star of “Aquamen”.

Amber Heard

Photo source: Gettyimages

All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10