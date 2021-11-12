Ho Yeon Jung from “Squid Game” makes her way to the red carpet

Netflix’s South Korean survival and thriller series “The Squid Game” is gaining crazy popularity every day, as are its protagonists.

In “The Squid Game,” actress Ho Yong Jung played the vivid and memorable role of a defector girl from North Korea named Kang Sae-pyok, story number 067. After her successful film debut, the girl’s popularity in the media space grew at the speed of light.

It is known that the South Korean celebrity has become the new ambassador of the famous Louis Vuitton brand in a short time. Also, at the end of September, the girl successfully starred for Adidas Originals sportswear.

Ho Yeon Jung, photo via Instagram

Most recently, on November 10, New York hosted the most important fall event in the fashion world – the CFDA Fashion Awards, where the rising star was invited. At the ceremony, designers and stars were awarded for their contribution to the development of the fashion industry. Ho Yeon Jung chose a Louis Vuitton hoodie dress made of black wet silk for the event, and even in such a modest look she looked irresistible.

In her Insta Stories, the celebrity shared pictures from the ceremony. In the frame, the model is holding something that looks like an invitation letter, perhaps this is what the award looks like. Ho Yeon Jung did not leave any explanation, however, she made a solemn speech.

Screenshot from Insta Stories, Heo Yeon Jung

Screenshot from Insta Stories, Heo Yeon Jung

