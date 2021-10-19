Hollywood handsome men who found love in Russia – Stars

Which of the stars is partial to our girls Maria Blavatskaya 19 October 2021 18:39

It’s no secret that the beauty of Russian girls is not exaggerated at all. The main beauties of Hollywood are also sure of this, who consider it incredible luck if such a girl pays attention to them. We will tell you about the stars who found their love in the face of girls from Russia.

Bradley Cooper

About the novel of Cooper and Irina Shayk, probably only a person who is very far from world news has not heard. Indeed, this couple was considered one of the most beautiful in Hollywood – almost no red carpet was complete without the appearance of Cooper and Shayk. And yet, despite the rapidly developing romance, the model and the actor were unable to maintain the relationship, even after they legalized them. By the way, the now former couple has a beautiful daughter, Lea.

Mickey Rourke

The Hollywood heartthrob has been in relationships with Russian girls several times – the actor adores the beauty of Slavic women, which he often talks about in interviews. The first choice of the star was model Anastasia Makarenko, Rourke did his best to maintain this relationship for five years. But the breakup was inevitable, sources close to the couple say that disagreements within the couple did not give them the opportunity to maintain this union. Irina Koryakovtseva became the second girl of the actor’s heart. Mickey met her during his visit to Moscow. But this relationship ended literally after its beginning.

Jim carrey

Russian woman Anastasia Vitkina, who went to the United States to study as a designer, met with a world-famous actor. After several days of communication, Kerry invited the girl to meet, Jim really liked Anastasia’s sense of humor. It got to the point that Kerry proposed to his beloved, but suddenly the couple broke up. Neither Anastasia nor Kerry himself tells about the reasons for the breakup.