Honda SUV RS Concept Heralds ZR-V Crossover – Auto Review

Honda’s Southeast Asia division is on fire today. Most recently, an inexpensive, second-generation Honda BR-V three-row crossover came out, and another SUV is on its way. At the GIIAS 2021 exhibition in Tangerang, Indonesia, the concept Honda SUV RS is presented, which in a few months will turn into a production model of the Honda ZR-V.

For Southeast Asia, this is a new model, but it will subsequently appear in other regions of the world. And in the Indian and South American markets, the ZR-V will replace the current low-cost Honda WR-V SUV, which is made from the previous generation Fit / Jazz hatchback. The ZR-V is also designed on the Jazz platform, but this time the body will be completely original.

The leading role in the development of the car went to the Honda R&D Asia Pacific division in Thailand. Judging by the show concept of the Honda SUV RS, it will be a raised hatchback with a length of about four meters with full LED lighting and striking design. If the BR-V is aimed at family buyers, then the future Honda ZR-V should appeal to young people. The sporty RS version with matching decor will also appear in the range.

There is no information on the technology yet, but unification with the BR-V crossover promises the same naturally aspirated 1.5 engine (121 hp) and only front-wheel drive. The production version is expected in the first half of 2022.