How Alec Baldwin, Arina Grande, Princess Madeleine and other celebrities celebrated Halloween

Baldwin, who recently shot a cameraman while filming a western, donned a suit for his six kids
This weekend, Halloween, or All Saints’ Day, was celebrated around the world. There were not so many parties due to the coronavirus pandemic, but celebrities considered it their duty to dress up in carnival costumes. Many did it for the company with children.
Alec Baldwin Viking with his family
For example, 63-year-old actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, though worried about the incident on the set of the western “Rust”, when Baldwin shot cameraman Galina Hutchins and wounded director Joel Sousa, but still celebrated Halloween. The photo appeared on Instagram of Hilaria, who wrote that they chose the costumes in a hurry and did it for the sake of the children, of whom the couple has six.
“They were so happy, it warmed our hearts,” said Hilaria. She herself appeared in a witch costume, and Alec donned an impromptu Viking costume.
Ariana Grande – Thing from the Black Lagoon
One of the most impressive Halloween costumes of 2021 came from singer Ariana Grande. She was inspired by the classic 1954 horror film The Thing from the Black Lagoon. The River Monster has had a huge impact on the film industry and is considered one of the most recognizable during Hollywood’s Golden Age.
According to the plot, the expedition goes into the wilds of the Amazon in search of ancient ruins and encounters a prehistoric reptile there. Ariana presented a female version of the main monster from the film.
Cardi B – Morticia Addams
Cardi B chose two Halloween costumes at once. In the outfit of Morticia Addams from the movie “The Addams Family”, she arranged a whole photo shoot with a hearse, and in a witch costume, she was photographed with her daughter.
Kylie Jenner – cat
Kylie Jenner, the most successful of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, chose the most common Halloween costume: cats.
Her daughter Stormi appeared in the costume of the Little Mermaid, and her boyfriend Travis Scott chose the image of Michael Myers from the classic 1978 movie “Halloween”.
Kendall Jenner – alien from the movie “Mars Attacks”
And Kylie’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, who had previously posted pictures several times, choosing a costume for the holiday, eventually appeared in the form of an alien from the movie “Mars Attacks”.
Kendall thought of all the details – a tall wig, a tight-fitting dress in red patterns and took a few pictures at the aquarium, just like the heroine from the film.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry – Vaccine and Physician
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry decided to put on themed costumes – a syringe with a vaccine and a doctor. We didn’t forget about the masks either.
So the outfits were more likely not reminiscent of Halloween fun, but of the need to be vaccinated and aware of the full danger of a pandemic.
Heidi Klum – horror movie character
Supermodel Heidi Klum has confirmed her title of “Halloween Queen” year after year, throwing lavish parties and dressing up with fiction and imagination. In 2021, she immediately warned that there would be no partying due to the pandemic.
But before the fans were upset, she shared several mini-films on social networks at once, in which she appeared as horror characters.
Hayley Bieber – Britney Spears
Model Hailey Bieber chose several looks for Halloween at once, but all of them were created by Britney Spears during the peak of her popularity.
Hayley showed four looks, including one from Britney’s first video for the song … Baby One More Time. And also the red latex suit from the video Oops! … I Did It Again from her self-titled second studio album, released on March 27, 2000.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Madeleine from Sweden did not deny herself a holiday either. She, with her children and her husband, chose costumes from popular Disney cartoons. And her husband, American businessman Christopher O’Neill, dressed up as a pop singer from the 70s.