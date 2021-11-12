How to take care of yourself after 40 – on the example of Ryan Gosling

Facial hair

Ryan Gosling was never afraid to experiment with looks (and rarely missed), but most often you can see light stubble on the actor’s face. If you want to take an example from him, enlist the help of a trimmer – now he is your best friend and ally. And we have already talked about how to grow a beard and take care of it here.

Filipo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images

The famous parting

Since about 2008, Gosling has not changed the parting to the right side, and it does not matter at all whether the hair is styled with gel or a little tousled, short or long.

Judging by some photos of the actor from the red carpet, he has rather thick, unruly hair that does not hold its shape without styling products. Owners of such hair should have a texturizing spray, gel or styling wax in their arsenal to fix unruly hairs.

Hair Hair Pomade, American Crew Hair spray, American Crew Hair Styling Spray with Sea Salt, Kondor Hair styling gel Fiber gel, Reuzel

Skin care after 40

Dominique Charriau / Le Film Francais / WireImage / Getty Images

Men’s skin ages more slowly than women’s. This is due to its density – there is more collagen in men’s skin thanks to testosterone. However, after forty years, everything changes – the skin gradually loses the amount of collagen, moisture, sometimes unpleasant dryness and tightness appear, which means that wrinkles appear (especially on the forehead). To prepare your skin for such changes, it is better to introduce (or even better make friends) it in advance with moisturizing serums and face creams. It is advisable that a scrub also appears next to them – it will help get rid of dead skin cells.

Face Moisturizer for skin Super Energizer SPF 40, Clinique For Men Concentrate for the face Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, Shiseido Men Serum Force Supreme, Biotherm Facial scrub, Clinique For Men

At the same time, in men, with age, signs of fatigue around the eyes appear more clearly – bags and bruises under the eyes, puffiness. These changes can also appear at a young age.

“Your skin under your eyes looks like Hugh Hefner’s scrotum” – this is how Ryan Gosling’s character in the movie “This Stupid Love” put it when he was looking for skin care for his 40-year-old ward. The best gift you can give to your skin is an eye cream.

Eyes Serum for eye contour Anti-Fatigue Serum, Thalgo Men Protective cream for the eye area Age Defense, Clinique For Men Cream for the skin around the eyes with avocado Creamy Eye Treatment, Kiehl’s

Do not forget about hydrogel eye patches and a gel mask-compress with a cooling effect (the same one used by Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho”), but do not rely on this too much: as a rule, the main reasons for signs of fatigue are regular lack of sleep. alcohol and gadget abuse. We wrote more about skin care around the eyes here.

More eyes Hydrogel patches for eyes Collagen & CoQ10 Hydro Gel Eye Patch, Petitfee Gel mask-compress for eyes, Clarette