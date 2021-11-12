How Will Smith trains

willsmith / Instagram Will Smith posted snippets of his workouts on TikTok – this is how the 53-year-old actor responded to the call to train even on weekends. The result was a motivational video, in which subscribers, perhaps, for the first time saw Smith serious.

Will Smith’s transformation began back in May – after a photo popularly called “dad on a barbecue.” Then the actor shared “his worst form in life” and promised to fix the situation. Even then, Smith was supported by thousands of fans.

However, even in training, the actor cannot do without jokes and humor: earlier, for example, Will Smith showed a couple of new exercises for which he could be kicked out of the gym. Now, seriously: if you notice the similarities with the actor in the image of “batey on kebabs”, then Will Smith’s workout from Men’s Health will work for you too.

The actor had already arranged a training challenge to spite a friend: then he set a goal to walk 20 thousand steps a day, despite the uncertainty of his companion. “My friend Aron thinks that I cannot walk 10 thousand steps a day. Now I’m going to walk 20 thousand so that Aaron can never walk again … Wait, that sounded too rude, ”shared Smith.