Hyundai Creta crossover has been updated and received a Tucson-style appearance :: Autonews

Hyundai has unveiled an updated version of the second generation Creta compact crossover. The premiere of the model took place at the international automobile exhibition GIIAS 2021 in the Indonesian Tangerang.

After restyling, Hyundai Creta has become similar to the “older” fourth-generation Tucson model, with which the crossover has in common the characteristic design of the radiator grille with a complex pattern and LED elements of daytime running lights integrated into it. In addition, the car, the length of which has grown by 15 mm (up to 4315 mm), has got a slightly modified front bumper and new design wheels.

As for the interior, the crossover is now available with a fully virtual instrument cluster. The infotainment complex with an 8-inch touchscreen display remains the same.