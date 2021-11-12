Hyundai Creta crossover has been updated and received a Tucson-style appearance :: Autonews

Hyundai has unveiled an updated version of the second generation Creta compact crossover. The premiere of the model took place at the international automobile exhibition GIIAS 2021 in the Indonesian Tangerang.
After restyling, Hyundai Creta has become similar to the “older” fourth-generation Tucson model, with which the crossover has in common the characteristic design of the radiator grille with a complex pattern and LED elements of daytime running lights integrated into it. In addition, the car, the length of which has grown by 15 mm (up to 4315 mm), has got a slightly modified front bumper and new design wheels.
As for the interior, the crossover is now available with a fully virtual instrument cluster. The infotainment complex with an 8-inch touchscreen display remains the same.
The proposed equipment includes a rear-view camera, paddle shifters, a panoramic roof, a wireless charging station for mobile gadgets, and automatic climate control with an air purification system.
The list of available electronic assistants includes a tire pressure sensor, a blind spot monitoring system, and a reverse parking assist function.
In Indonesia, the crossover will be available with an uncontested 115 hp 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, working in conjunction with a 6-speed manual transmission or with a CVT. Drive exclusively to the front wheels. Car prices range from IDR 279 million to IDR 398 million (roughly RUB 1.4 million to RUB 2.0 million at current exchange rates).
A similar car will appear in Russia in the near future. In the domestic market, only in the summer of 2021, sales of the second-generation pre-styling Hyundai Creta started.
