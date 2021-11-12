“I will immediately go to the resort with my family.”

The Deadpool star admitted he is looking forward to relaxing on vacation at the resort following the premiere of his new film, Red Notice.

There is nothing better than taking a vacation to relax and spend time with your family! Which is exactly what Ryan Reynolds plans to do! The 45-year-old actor admitted that he is looking forward to the opportunity to spend a joint vacation with his family: with his 34-year-old wife Blake Lively and their three children, 6-year-old James, 5 year old Ines and 2 year old Betty…

Ryan spoke about the planned sabbatical at the premiere of his new film “Red notice“. He said that he had long thought about spending better time with his family, which was his main concern when he decided to take a break.

Ryan said that he definitely has no plans to stop acting anytime soon.

“Well, I think my goal during the break is to spend as much time as possible with my kids at this age. This does not mean that I am retiring or something like that, ”he said.

The protagonist star and producer went on to explain that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused certain influences on his projects, made colossal adjustments, but nevertheless it brought family members even closer together, and he said he was looking forward to the moment for the family. without a definite investment of time to work hanging over him.

“I just worked very hard, and the pandemic put everything in its place. I find that I am missing something and I don’t want to do it, so I’m just at home with the kids on vacation with my wife and I feel at ease and relaxed and I don’t feel that I have a job, that I need to study, prepare. or train for a new project. It’s just nice to spend some time for yourself and your family, ”he said.

Announcement of going on sabbatical

Ryan announced that he plans to take a sabbatical from the movies in an Instagram post on October 16 after he wrapped up his upcoming film “Spirited “. Blake immediately made fun of him by sending a joking comment telling him that “Michael Caine did it first. ”

Ryan Reynolds certainly deserves a vacation, as he has worked fruitfully throughout 2021. In addition to the film “Red notice “, he also starred in the movie “The Main Character”, “The bodyguard of the killer’s wife” and he also starred in upcoming films “Our name –Adam” and “Vigorous“, Which is already at the post-production stage on IMDb.