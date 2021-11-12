Iconic polka-dot dresses from the movie

The polka dot print disappeared from screens in the 1950s, and no matter how designers tried to rethink it, the glory of the retro was forever entrenched in it. The appearance of the heroine in a dress with polka dots is an application for success or, at least, the presence of “the sweetest heroine” in the frame, whatever the storyline. In this collection, we have collected everyone whose “polka-dot” looks are especially fond of us. From Julia Roberts in chunky polka-dotted chocolate gowns to finely scattered Laura Dern’s slinky mini in Wild at Heart.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman (1990)

In 1990, “Pretty Woman” was released. This love story, unlike any other, instantly fell under the sights of critics and at the same time seduced an entire generation, making Julia Roberts the new darling of Hollywood. The evolution of the heroine’s style has allowed us to see both the defiantly short blue dress at the very beginning of the tape, and the elegant brown dress with white polka dots, which Vivienne wore to play polo. Featuring a gracefully flattering dress, paired with a matching white hat, white gloves and a leather belt, this look is still a hit at today’s most famous parties.

Joan Crawford in Mildred Pierce (1945)

In this film noir film by Michael Curtitz, Joan Crawford personifies a courageous mother who, for the welfare of her child, alienates herself from her daughter. Dramatic storyline and incredible acting that earned Joan Crawford an Oscar for Best Actress. Among her nominal images, both touching and bright, reflecting the inner world of the character, we tremblingly keep in our memory her beige dress with a belt in brown peas.