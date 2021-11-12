In Austria, men are given sex with a beautiful girl for being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccination station opened in brothel

In the Austrian capital, a coronavirus vaccination station has opened in one of Vienna’s brothels, the BBC reports.
All vaccinated people are promised a bonus – 30 minutes of free meeting with any pretty girl of the institution or a 40 euro voucher for visiting the sauna.
The vaccination station will be open on Monday afternoons throughout November.
Thus, the brothel owners want to help the authorities increase the level of vaccinations in the country. They rely on men and migrants. They, according to Austrian statistics, are less frequently vaccinated.
According to the brothel manager Peter Laskaris, their brothel is the only place in Vienna where you can graft at night. “Of course, women and children are not allowed to enter the brothel, but we have foreseen that too, there is a separate entrance to the vaccination room”– he added.
Since November 8, this country has tightened the rules in relation to unvaccinated citizens – they are prohibited from entering restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and public events.
Earlier it was reported that in Hamburg, Germany, prostitutes and brothel owners went to a rally in order to achieve the lifting of epidemiological restrictions on their work.
Sex workers are outraged by the fact that brothels are still prohibited from operating while bars and restaurants are already receiving visitors.