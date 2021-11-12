In Buryatia, a minibus collided with a passenger car. There are dead and injured

The day before, on November 11, a fatal road accident occurred in the Kabansky district. At about 9 pm, the dispatcher received a message that two cars collided 10 km from Tankhoy on 241 km of the federal highway R-258 “Baikal”. The accident was reported to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the republic.

According to the ministry, a private minibus and a Honda passenger car collided. There were four people in the car.

– Two of them died, all need to be released. There was one person in the minibus, he did not receive serious injuries, – the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters, the TTSMK team and traffic police officers went to the scene to provide assistance.

All the victims were pulled out of the car. They were sent to the Kabanskaya Central District Hospital with injuries of varying severity. The accident killed two people. Three victims were taken to the hospital.

UPDATED:

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate in the republic clarified under what circumstances the accident occurred.

– 33-year-old Honda Stream car driver, 20 km away. to Mishikha station, hit a Mercedes Benz vehicle standing on the side of the road in the opposite direction. As a result of the road accident, the driver and the 34-year-old passenger of a passenger car died from their injuries, two more passengers of the Honda and the driver of the Mercedes were hospitalized in a medical facility.

photo: State Traffic Safety Inspectorate for RB