In Europe, almost 2 million cases of coronavirus were detected in a week. This is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic

In Europe, almost two million new cases of coronavirus were recorded in a week, this is the highest weekly rate since the beginning of the pandemic. Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyisus announced this at a briefing.

According to him, 27 thousand people died in Europe in a week, which is more than half of all deaths from covid in the world.

Gebreyisus noted that the coronavirus is spreading not only in Eastern European countries with lower vaccination rates, but also in Western Europe, which has some of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The head of WHO recalled that vaccination does not completely prevent the spread of infection, therefore, after vaccination, precautions must still be taken.

Ghebreyisus also noted that revaccinations are given six times more daily worldwide than primary coronavirus vaccinations in low-income countries. The head of the WHO called this practice “scandalous” and demanded to stop it.

He called the revaccination of healthy adults and the vaccination of children senseless while doctors, the elderly and other high-risk groups around the world continue to wait for the first dose of the vaccine. The exception, according to Gebreyesus, are people with weakened immunity.

On November 10, the WHO reported that Europe is the only region in the world where the number of new cases of coronavirus and the deaths caused by it is steadily increasing. According to the organization, deaths from coronavirus in Europe over the past week increased by 10%.

The head of the WHO European office, Hans Kluge, said that Europe was again at the epicenter of a pandemic and warned that by February the number of deaths could rise to 500 thousand if no additional measures are taken.

Preview photo: Sergey Kiselev / Agency “Moscow”