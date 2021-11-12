In Russia, for the second day in a row, more than 40 thousand COVID-19 infections were detected :: Society :: RBC

In Moscow, the incidence of coronavirus infection has decreased, but a number of other regions have reached new highs. In particular, a record number of infected COVID-19 was detected in Crimea, Rostov and Saratov regions

Photo: Kirill Zykov / AGN “Moscow”



Over the past day, 40,123 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters. More than 40 thousand infections are detected for the second day in a row, before that for four days, from November 6 to 10, the figure remained below this mark, dropping to a minimum of almost 38 thousand.

Most infections over the past day were detected in Moscow (5183), St. Petersburg (3421), Moscow (2726) and Samara (1798) regions. At the same time, the latter set an absolute record for the number of infections per day since the beginning of the pandemic. A number of regions also reached new maximums in infectivity, with more than 500 infected people being detected in the following of them:

Crimea – 828;

Rostov region – 655;

Saratov region – 650;

Omsk region – 589;

Chelyabinsk region – 577;

Irkutsk region – 567;

Khabarovsk Territory – 519;

Altai Territory – 515.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters, almost 9 million COVID-19 infections have been identified. Moreover, more than 7.7 million cases have already recovered; died from the disease, according to the headquarters, almost 253 thousand people, including 1235 in the last day.

However, Rosstat only by August of this year counted more than 417.5 thousand deaths. The department includes in its statistics those who died from other diseases against the background of COVID, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.