In the capital of Haiti, unknown hijacked a bus with hostages :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images



In the capital of Haiti, the city of Port-au-Prince, unidentified persons hijacked a bus in which there were at least 50 people. This is reported by the local portal Juno7 with reference to the chairman of the Association of Owners and Drivers of Haiti (APCH) Meiu Sangje.

The bus en route from Le Quay to Port-au-Prince, the abduction took place in the metropolitan area of ​​Martissant. According to Juno7, the area is under the control of gangs. Shangzhyo said that the kidnappers are demanding $ 500,000 (35.34 million rubles. – RBK) as a ransom for the release of the hostages. According to him, the Association is counting on the leniency of the unknown.

Prensa Latina also reported that armed men had seized a bus in Martissant. In this area, according to the agency, an armed conflict between bandit groups, which fought for the right to control the territory, continued for several months. Some of the bus passengers were held hostage, and some were released. Among those released was a police officer, Vant Bef Info reported.

The number of victims of the earthquake in Haiti has exceeded 2 thousand.



Kidnappings are not uncommon in Haiti. In mid-October, unknown persons kidnapped up to 17 Christian missionaries with their families, CNN and The New York Times reported. The kidnapping occurred while the missionaries were driving to Tititan, north of the country’s capital, among them 16 US citizens and one Canadian. According to a CNN source in Haiti’s security services, the kidnappers are members of a local gang.