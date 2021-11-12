In the Sverdlovsk region proposed to enter QR codes for the purchase of alcohol :: Society :: RBC

The idea was proposed by one of the local restaurateurs, in the regional headquarters and the Ministry of AIC are ready to consider it. The region already has QR codes when visiting cafes and restaurants, shops and shopping centers

Photo: Roman Pimenov / TASS



The operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus in the Sverdlovsk region is ready to consider the introduction of QR codes for the purchase of alcohol in the region, according to its Telegram channel.

Previously, such an initiative was made by one of the local restaurateurs.

The message cites the words of the regional minister of the agro-industrial complex and the consumer market Artem Bakhterev, who said that his department was ready to discuss this measure. “We know about the initiative of market participants to enter QR codes for the purchase of alcohol. We are ready to discuss this measure with colleagues and experts at the next meeting of the operational headquarters, ”he said.

On the eve, restaurateur Evgeny Uryupin, co-owner of Dong Po and Fugu establishments, wrote on Facebook about the sale of alcohol by QR code. “If the state wants to vaccinate everyone, first of all it is necessary to act scrupulously, but en masse. For example, they would sell alcohol by QR, they would receive a greater percentage of vaccinated people, and at the same time they would reduce drunkenness in the country, there are always options, you just have to think, ”he wrote.