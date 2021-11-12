Inequality bound them – Mir – Kommersant

The global gap between rich and poor is rapidly increasing, and the coronavirus pandemic is to blame. This was announced by US Vice President Kamala Harris, the main guest of the ongoing Paris Peace Forum in the French capital. It is unlikely that the participants in the international forum will be able to overcome inequality, but Mrs. Harris seems to have fulfilled her task during the trip: the crisis in relations between Paris and Washington can be considered complete.

Disconnected from the Future: Bridging the Digital Divide for Global Coronavirus Recovery, Struggle to Survive: How Military Can Contribute to Climate Change Efforts, Food for Thought: Transforming the Food System for a Better World – Introduced the essence of the ongoing Paris Peace Forum can be gleaned from the titles of the panel discussions that took place on Friday.

The Paris Peace Forum was first held in 2018 at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. The event was timed to coincide with the centenary of the end of the First World War. The forum annually brings together leaders of states, heads of government, heads of major international organizations and representatives of civil society. The stated goal is to develop joint approaches to solving urgent world problems. This year, the forum is being held from November 11 to 13 in a hybrid mode: some of the guests speak via video.

Perhaps the key event of the entire forum was the speech by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is making a five-day visit to Paris. She talked mainly about inequality. “The gap between rich and poor, men and women, the global North and the global South has existed throughout the history of the world. There have been times when this gap has narrowed and when it has widened, ”said Vice President Harris, addressing the participants in the Paris Peace Forum.

Then she stated that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic contributed to a significant increase in the gap: “The number of the extremely poor and the number of the extremely rich is growing all over the world.”

Speaking on the first day of the forum, Ms. Harris drew attention to the fact that today 1% of the world’s population owns 45% of the world’s wealth. And called on world leaders to join forces to eradicate the continuing widening inequality between rich and poor.

Inequality is widely discussed on the forum and in relation to the fight against COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, nearly two-thirds of the population in wealthy countries is currently vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, while in low-income countries less than 5% of the population has received the vaccine. It was on this that French President Emmanuel Macron focused his attention in his address to the forum participants. He stressed the need to create conditions for the production of vaccines against coronavirus in developing countries. At the same time, the President noted some positive shifts – in particular, he spoke about the transfer of technology for the production of vaccines to Senegal, South Africa, Rwanda. He also suggested holding a joint EU summit with African states next February to focus on strengthening health systems in the most vulnerable countries.

The uneven rate of vaccination of the population around the world was the main theme of the speech and the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Bukhari. “Some countries are giving their citizens a third booster dose, while millions of people around the world – especially in developing countries – have not yet received a single dose,” said Mr Bukhari.

According to the President of Nigeria, the huge gap between the needs for vaccines in African countries and their actual availability is undermining the overall fight against the coronavirus.

“We need an international vaccination plan (against COVID-19) that will allow at least doubling the rate of production and distribution of vaccines in order to achieve vaccination rates of 70% in the first half of 2022,” he said in a video message to participants Forum UN Secretary General António Guterres.

In general, calls for the unification of efforts of all countries are the leitmotif of the statements at the Paris Peace Forum. Such statements seem to be utopian. But at least two forum members seem to have bridged their differences these days. We are talking about the host of the forum – France – and the United States.

Let us recall that relations between Paris and Washington were going through a difficult period. In September, Australia refused to purchase submarines from France for a total of $ 66 billion under an already signed contract. The reason is the decision to create an Australian nuclear submarine fleet jointly with Great Britain and the United States within the framework of the new AUKUS association. The French reaction was very emotional. Paris considered the actions of its allies a stab in the back. However, the acute phase of the conflict seems to be over. On Wednesday, Kamala Harris held talks with Emmanuel Macron, at which it was announced: Paris and Washington are at the beginning of a new era of cooperation.

Alan Kafruni, professor of international relations at the Faculty of Public Administration of Hamilton College (New York), assured Kommersant that Mrs. Harris’s meeting with Mr. Macron in Paris was a successful culmination of six weeks of US efforts to overcome the crisis with the French. Recall that the encouraging announcement of the beginning of a new era was preceded by several telephone conversations between US President Joe Biden and the French President, and then a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders at the G20 summit.

At the same time, Mr. Kafruni noted: despite the symbolic gestures from Kamala Harris during the last meeting, no concrete concessions were made by the United States, and they are unlikely to be made in the future.

A similar point of view was expressed in a conversation with Kommersant, Associate Professor of the Department of Social Sciences at Boston University, Thomas Whalen. The expert called the meeting in Paris a diplomatic showcase, in which there is little essence. The only actual result of the high-level meeting between Washington and Paris was the statement by Emmanuel Macron about France’s desire to join the US-initiated “Artemis Agreement”. This document concerns cooperation in deep space and the exploration of the moon. Disappointed in practical cooperation on Earth, the countries will try to establish interaction at least in deep space.

Ksenia Leshkevich