Instagram offers up to $ 35K for video posting on its TikTok clone

The popularity of TikTok, a short video service with over 1 billion monthly active users, haunts competing platforms such as YouTube Shorts, Snapchat Spotlight and Instagram Reels.

YouTube has set up a $ 100 million fund for authors Shorts, Snapchat is offering cash prizes for competing in Spotlight competitions, and Instagram has decided to raise its stakes in its monthly Reels Play bonus program.

According to the TechCrunch resource, content authors do not yet understand what factors determine the size of the bonus in the Reels Play program. An Instagram post to TechCrunch indicated that the program is experimental and still in its early stages, hence the problems. The bonus program even crashed this week, causing some contributors to be informed that they are not eligible for a payout. Instagram told the resource that this bug has already been fixed.

Author Maddy Corbin, who has about 52,000 Instagram followers, was offered up to $ 1,000 a month for posting videos. She noted that different amounts were offered to other authors. Some authors who had more followers than her were offered $ 600, while others who had much less followers were offered $ 800.

One content creator who has about 24,000 Instagram followers – more than half of Corbyn’s – told TechCrunch that he was offered a bonus of up to $ 800 last month if he has 1.7 million views on all videos. posted in a month. But this month, Instagram has upped its stakes significantly: now this author can get up to $ 8,500 in rewards for 9.28 million views. He noted that this is a higher pay-per-view than on TikTok, where he has 32,000 subscribers.

However, it is still difficult to determine how the Instagram bonus offer is calculated. One Reddit user was offered up to $ 35,000 for over 58 million views per month. Miguel Lozada, a Twitch streamer with around 800 Instagram followers, received the same $ 8,500 offer as the author with 24,000 followers. Another 59,000 subscriber told TechCrunch that he was offered a $ 850 bonus this month.