Iraq interrupted flights with Belarus due to migrants at the border with the EU – RBK

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that such a decision was made to stop human trafficking organized through Belarus and Poland. At the same time, Minsk decided to revoke the license of its consul in Baghdad amid the migration crisis.

The Iraqi authorities have suspended direct flights with Belarus. This is reported by Reuters with reference to a spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

According to him, Baghdad took such measures in order to stop the flow of illegal migrants organized through the territories of Belarus and Poland. “The Iraqi Embassies in Moscow and Warsaw are coordinating efforts to voluntarily return those who [находится] on the border with Belarus, ”he said.

At the same time, according to the National News Agency of Iraq, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has decided to revoke the license of its consul in Baghdad amid the crisis with Iraqi refugees on the border with Poland.

Migrant camp on the border of Belarus and Poland. Photo report



The migration crisis on the borders of Belarus with several countries of the European Union, including Poland, worsened a few days ago, when a large group of illegal immigrants moved from the territory of Belarus to the border with Poland. The Polish border service reported that among those who tried to cross the border were, in particular, immigrants from Iraq, India, Syria, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire. Twice small groups of migrants managed to break through the fence at the border and get to Poland, but the security forces returned them back to the camp set up in the border zone.