Iraqi announced the possible export of migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border

Iraqi announced the possible export of migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border

Iraqi Kurds, together with the Iraqi authorities, are discussing the possibility of sending a flight to Belarus to take out fellow citizens, a representative of Democratic RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T15: 34

2021-11-11T15: 34

2021-11-11T15: 39

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Iraqi Kurds, together with the Iraqi authorities, are discussing the possibility of sending a flight to Belarus to take out fellow citizens, Khoshavi Babakr, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Russia, told RIA Novosti. Internal Affairs of Kurdistan is negotiating with Baghdad on preparations for sending an aircraft there in order to return those who agree. Many, apparently, want to return, but found themselves in such a situation that they cannot return, “he said. The Kurdish politician said that There is no talk of a possible placement of migrants in European countries. He noted that negotiations are conducted by both the central authorities of Iraq and the Democratic Party of Kurdistan through their own channels, including in Poland. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detainees illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” Border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to Belarusian territory. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, headed to the border of Belarus with Poland. More than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, migrants made attempts to overcome the obstacles. Deputy Minister for Migration and Migrants of Iraq Karim al-Nuri told RIA Novosti on November 10 that Baghdad intends to return to their homeland those refugees who want it, including with the help of the Iraqi embassy in Russia, since Iraq does not have an embassy in Belarus. He noted that the Iraqi authorities asked other countries not to allow Iraqis to get to Belarus as a sign of goodwill for the European Union after Brussels threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq.

