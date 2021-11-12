Iron Man in Marvel will be replaced by a dark-skinned superheroine

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be replaced by a black superheroine. The new character named Riri Williams will be played in the movie by actress Dominic Thorne, reports Comic Book.

The film debut of the new heroine will take place in the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” said the head of Marvel Kevin Feige. The film is due out on July 7, 2022.

So a black girl will replace Tony Stark.

Riri Williams appeared in comics in 2016. This is a 15-year-old MIT student who has assembled her own version of the Iron Man armor. A separate Disney + series “Iron Heart” will be dedicated to her. Its release date is still unknown. The role of the superheroine went to Dominic Thorne. Later, a separate series on the Disney + platform will be devoted to her.

