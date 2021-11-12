It became known about new fines for motorists – “Readovka67.ru”

Several new penalties will appear in the new version of the code. Some of them have already been announced earlier.

Thus, drivers will have to pay 40,000 rubles for repeated refusal to stop a vehicle at the request of the police during the pursuit. A large sum: 50,000 rubles will have to be paid for drunk driving when a child is in the car. In addition to a fine, such a misconduct threatens with the deprivation of a driver’s license.

The agency plans to completely abandon administrative arrest for motorists. These changes are associated with the humanization of legislation, as well as with high costs for this type of punishment.

In addition, innovations will appear in cases when the driver grossly violated the traffic rules, for example, drove a car while drunk: for this, there is a temporary “restriction” of the right to drive the car. This sanction will be applied until the court ruling, at the moment there are no prohibitions on driving a car.

Penalties for repeated violations will appear. If the license plate is illegible due to dirt, the driver will have to pay 5 thousand rubles or lose his license, and excessive toning entails a sanction of 3 thousand rubles.

But the procedure for appealing a fine that was issued for someone else’s car will become easier, reports Kommersant. Now the “letter of happiness” can be canceled if the traffic police officer sees incorrectly read information from the cameras.

The new edition will establish specific requirements for photo-fixation complexes, placement of cameras and informing drivers. If at least one of the rules is not followed, the penalty will not be sent to the offender.

Any section that is dedicated to electric scooters and other means of personal mobility is not included in the new edition. However, a ban was introduced on driving motoblocks and snowmobiles on public roads: for this violation, a fine of up to 2 thousand rubles is threatened.

Earlier Readovka67 wrote about new fines Ministry of Justice: New fines for walking dogs, traffic rules, false calls and other violationsPunishments for the population will grow several times for walking dogs, traffic rules, false calls and other violations.