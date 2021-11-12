It became known who Selena Gomez is dating

After a protracted depression, which, among other things, provoked by Selena Gomez’s painful break with Justin Bieber, the singer seems to be ready to open her heart to love again. And if earlier Selena avoided questions about Justin and the rest of her ex-boyfriends, now she is already calm about such topics in interviews and often shares her thoughts on this with fans. However, if Selena speaks openly about the past, then she prefers not to talk about the current relationship. Earlier, the girl also stated that she is now lonely and happy in this status.

However, nosy fans managed to find out that Gomez had an admirer. The singer is rumored to have started dating Jimmy Butler, a 31-year-old American basketball player who plays for the Miami Heat NBA team. Celebrity fans learned about this thanks to a screenshot with a message from one of the Internet users on the Deuxmoi Instagram account. In the publication, the anonymous author claims that he overheard the conversations of the staff of the French bistro Lucien last month. From them it became clear that the staff wanted to book a table for Selena and one of the players on the basketball team. Soon, another user wrote that Gomez was on a date with Butler that day.