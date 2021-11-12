It should have been different: the story of the luxurious red dress from the movie “Pretty Woman”

In fact, the dress that Julia Roberts wore in one of the most romantic scenes in the film could have had a completely different look, here’s why.

After the release of the film in 1990 “Gorgeous”, who told about the fabulous love story of the millionaire Edward Lewis and the girl of easy virtue Vivian Ward, the leading role Julia Roberts instantly became very popular, and her images from this picture are cult.

One of the actress’s most memorable dresses, of course, is the bright red that Vivian wore to the opera. The outfit was fitted, had a deep neckline in the shape of a heart and dropped shoulders. The whole dress was in small frills, and on the hips it was decorated with a small drapery.

Julia Roberts’ red dress from the movie Pretty Woman / Getty Images

The heroine’s outfit was complemented by high white gloves, red shoes and a necklace with rubies created by the French jewelry brand Fred Joaillier. The decoration consisted of 23 pear-shaped rubies, and around them were diamonds inlaid in the form of hearts.

The red dress was designed by American costume designer Marilyn Vance. It is worth noting that she worked hard on all the outfits in Pretty Woman. Marilyn wanted to create a completely new, elegant and sensual image, to show how the heroine develops. Therefore, she carefully worked out all the details of the evening dress, but in the original idea it should have been completely different.

Also read

The opera dress was originally supposed to be black. But the costume designer convinced the filmmakers that Vivian Ward should still appear in red.

“Do you know what the paradox is? It shouldn’t have been red! The studio asked me to sew a black version, but I immediately understood – it should be red, not otherwise. Before making the final decision, we had to create three models in different shades. Poor Julia Roberts dutifully sat out several hours of color sampling and filming so that we could find the right color for one outfit. Finally I was able to pick the right shade and convince the whole team to move in my direction, “- said Marilyn Vance in an interview with Elle …

Film “Pretty Woman” / Giphy.com

Also in an interview with the Costume Designers Guild, she admitted that while working, she went for inspiration to the Metropolitan Museum, where she saw the painting “Portrait of Madame X”, painted by American artist John Sargent. The dress in this picture served as a prototype for the outfit of the heroine of the film “Pretty Woman”.

Painting “Portrait of Madame X”, 1884 / Getty Images

Read also: History of the idea: who invented, repeated and worn legendary swan dress

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link