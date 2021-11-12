“It’s humiliating”. Biographer Kate Middleton spoke about her reaction to the interview with Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Cambridge did not expect that the topic, which she considered closed, would be brought to the surface again.

For more than a week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton did not comment on the scandalous interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey, in which, among other things, the story was mentioned when one brought the other to tears. But if sources claimed that Megan did it, then she herself, in a conversation with an American TV presenter, said that “everything was the other way around.”

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

And now it became known about the reaction of the wife of Prince William to what Megan said. Kate’s biographer Katie Nicholl, author of the book “Kate: Queen of the Future”, shared her revelations with OK magazine.

The interview hit the Duchess of Cambridge hard, she said:

“It was a very difficult day for Kate, but last week she showed up and dedicated herself to her work and duty. People noticed that she was depressed and depressed. Behind closed doors, she was sad, frustrated and resentful.”

Katie talked about Prince William and his wife’s visit to School # 21 in Stratford, east London.

Kate Middleton looked depressed while attending school in Stratford [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Privately, the royal expert claims that 39-year-old Kate will struggle to cope with the events of the past that have surfaced.

“From what I heard, there are different versions of the bridesmaids story, not just the one Megan was discussing. Kate felt the topic was closed, so re-discussing the issue was humiliating. Kate is unable to answer, and Megan and Harry know it.” Nicholl emphasized.

She added that Middleton never wanted any news of a breakup with the wife of her husband’s younger brother to appear in the press.

“Kate is so reserved and respects her privacy. You will never hear about her quarrel with anyone because she is very careful about others. Kate and William feel that they were very welcoming to Meghan and Harry. Any accusations against the monarchy – these are accusations against their family. It hurts, and they feel disappointed. Obviously, they still love Harry and Megan, but this interview ruffled their feathers, “the expert said.

In turn, biographer of the Dukes of Sussex Omid Scobie said that neither Megan nor Harry regretted their interview. He also recalled how Megan allegedly asked the royal court to intervene in the conflict between the duchess, but they decided not to involve Kate in the showdown.

We will remind, Prince William reacted to the accusations of his brother and his wife of racism towards the royal family.

In turn, Queen Elizabeth II decided to involve an independent law firm, which will investigate due to complaints from the palace staff about harassment and humiliation by Megan Macrl. The latter in an interview called their words “slander”.