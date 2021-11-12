Ivan Safronov was reprimanded for keeping the blade – RBK

In the punishment cell, where Safronov spent three days, he mostly read, in particular, he got acquainted with three works by George Martin from the cycle “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

Safronov, in an interview with Melnikov, said that there is no TV in the punishment cell and nothing distracts. “But I never thought that I would hate the music of Grieg and Prokofiev, because there they turn on the Orpheus radio station almost all the time. The news of the Mayak radio station does not turn on for long in the morning and in the evening, “the journalist added. According to Melnikov, the SIZO administration promised to revise the set of broadcast radio stations.

Read on RBC Pro

Melnikov noted that Ivan Safronov is still virtually deprived of correspondence – for a month and a half all his correspondence has been sent to the investigator for censorship. As Melnikov said, Safronov received a transmission with warm clothes.

Journalist Ivan Safronov was detained on July 7 last year on suspicion of treason (Article 275 of the Criminal Code). This article provides for 12 to 20 years in prison.

According to the FSB, in 2012, Safronov was recruited by the Czech special services, and in 2017, on their instructions, he passed on secret information “about the military-technical cooperation of Russia with one of the North African states and the actions of the Russian armed forces in the Middle East.” The final recipient of the information was the United States, the investigation believes. Safronov does not admit his guilt and believes that the charges brought against him are related to his journalistic activities: before joining Roscosmos, he worked as a correspondent for Kommersant.

Roscosmos, where the former journalist has been working as an assistant to the head of the state corporation Dmitry Rogozin since May 2020, said that his detention was not related to work in the corporation.

In July 2021, the Vedomosti newspaper published an article by Safronov. He spoke about the problems with persecution under articles of treason in Russia. After that, conditions in the pre-trial detention center were tightened for him, the journalist’s defense said.

On October 15 this year, Safronov was banned from correspondence.

On November 1 of this year, investigators of the Federal Security Service completed their investigation into the Safronov case. His lawyer said that the materials of the case were handed over to the defense and to the accused himself for familiarization.

On November 10, Interfax, citing a source, reported that the journalist had been meeting for several years with members of the Japanese military attaché in Moscow, who actually worked for Japanese intelligence. Safronov’s lawyer believes that during his meetings with Japanese diplomats ten years ago, Safronov could hardly have been of great interest to intelligence.