Jennifer Aniston is 52 today – the actress’s luxurious bows on the red carpet

Today, February 11, the successful Hollywood actress, producer and director Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. A few years ago, her personal capital was estimated at $ 200 million. Today this amount is probably many times more. Aniston has been repeatedly called one of the most beautiful and sexy women of our time. It is not known whether the star considers herself a beauty, but she definitely devotes a lot of time to herself, yoga, fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer was born into a family of actors. Her father, Greek by origin, Yannis Anastasakis, after moving to the United States, took the surname Aniston, and the name was John, his daughter Jennifer Joanna Anastassakis became Jennifer Aniston. Jen’s mom, Nancy Doe, is also an actress. However, Aniston always had a very bad relationship with her mother. Nancy died in 2016, and Jen did not communicate with her until the last days of her mother’s life. The actress did not even invite her mother to her two weddings – with Brad Pitt in 2000 and with Justin Theroux in 2015. Perhaps the relationship with her mother somehow influenced the fact that Jennifer never gave birth to her own children.

Nancy Doe / Getty Images

After graduation, Jennifer continued her studies at the LaGuardia School of Art in New York. At that time, the girl’s father was quite successful in the cinema, but this did not help Jen to take the first steps towards her own career.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer’s film career began in the 90s. Her first role was as Courtney Walker in the TV series Molly, which was released on July 25, 1990. This was followed by a series of not very successful TV series. The famous Jennifer Aniston woke up after the release of the series “Friends”.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

The show’s producers originally wanted to cast Courtney Cox (Aniston’s current best friend) for the role of Rachel Green, but Courtney said she sees herself in the role of Monica Geller. After the first auditions, it became clear that Aniston was perfect for the role of Rachel. For the next ten years, the actress starred in the series that made her a superstar.

The series “Friends” / Getty Images

By the way, the popular hairstyle “like Rachel’s”, which at that time all fans of the series wanted for themselves, did not like Aniston herself. Hair stylist Chris McMillan, who worked with Jennifer on the set of Friends, actually accidentally cut a strand of her hair before shooting the first episode, so the old hairstyle had to be forgotten. Jennifer didn’t like her new hairstyle, but fans of the series loved her. By the way, Aniston still works with Chris McMillan.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

After Friends, Jennifer Aniston had many more successful roles. Most often, the actress starred in comedy films. She is said to have auditioned for the lead role in Titanic, which went to Kate Winslet and made her a superstar after the film’s release.

Many people love the actress precisely for her comedic roles, but Jennifer is a good dramatic actress. In the new series “The Morning Show,” the second season of which is currently filming, she just demonstrated this.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

The most famous films with Aniston: “Marley and Me”, “Promising is not the same as getting married”, “Pretend to be my wife”, “Obnoxious bosses”, “We are the Millers”, “Chubby”, “Murder Mysterious”, “Bruce Almighty” “.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

We recall the most spectacular exits of the actress on the red carpet. Jen’s evening looks or cocktail looks are always flawless.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Perhaps this is the merit of the stylists, but, most likely, Jennifer herself is well versed in fashion and knows which dresses suit her and which ones do not. At 50+, the star still wears miniskirts effortlessly, accentuates her neckline and shines with slender legs. And, of course, he inspires many women with his example.

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston / Associated Press

