Jennifer Aniston received a touching congratulations on her 52nd birthday from her ex-husband (photos)

Warm relations have remained between the former spouses.

49-year-old American actor and director Justin Theroux congratulated ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who turned 52 on February 11. In his Instagram story, he posted a black and white photo of the actress standing near the stairs.

“Happy birthday, Jennifer! I love you, B!” – he wrote in the photo.

Photo: Instagram / justintheroux

Such a reverent attitude did not surprise the fans of the former spouses. Even after the divorce, they often meet and spend the holidays together.

Justin Theroux and Jen’s romance began during the filming of Wanderlust. For the sake of the actress, Justin left his common-law wife, with whom he was 14 years old. The public found out about the relationship of the stars only a year later, in 2011. Aniston was so in love that she even took a sabbatical and undertook to equip the house, which she bought for $ 21 million.

A year later, the man called his beloved in marriage, but the wedding took place only in 2015 in Los Angeles.

However, the marriage was short-lived. In 2018, it became known about the divorce of the couple. According to rumors, the reason was Teru’s infidelity, as well as disagreements between the spouses on the issue of the city of residence. If a man wanted to live in New York, then Aniston did not want to leave Los Angeles. As a result, for the last 1.5 years, Jennifer and Justin practically did not see each other.

In addition to her ex-husband, Jen was also congratulated by her colleague and close friend Courtney Cox by publishing a couple of archive photos, as well as Reese Witherspoon.

As for Aniston’s second ex-husband, Brad Pitt, he did not react in any way to her birthday. It is hoped that the actor personally congratulated the birthday girl, since they also have a good relationship. Moreover, in May of last year, she appeared in public in an engagement ring, given to her many years ago by Brad.

Recall that in November last year, Jennifer became the face of a new brand and starred in an advertising campaign in support of it. The actress is a fan of sports and an adherent of a healthy lifestyle in general.