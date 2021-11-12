Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married? The most unexpected couple of the year was stunned with good news

World renowned singer Jennifer Lopez, who recently renewed her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, showed unique footage from Marry Me.

The singer shared these shots on her page on the social network Instagram, where she is followed by 182 million people.

The singer admitted that on November 18 there will be an official trailer for the romantic film “Marry Me” with her in the title role. Moreover, it is then that the light will hear the song “On My Way”, which became the soundtrack for the film.

Jennifer Lopez shared footage from the new movie, screenshot

“Save the date 11/18/2021 👰🏽 In just a week I am so glad that you will see the trailer for” Marry Me “and hear my new song” On My Way from the movie !!!!! 💗💗 “- this is how Jennifer Lopez signed the published footage.

Jennifer Lopez shared footage from the new movie, screenshot

In the footage shared by the singer, you can see how she plays the melody of her song on the piano. Also, some scenes from the film appear, in particular Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful shiny dress.

Jennifer Lopez shared footage from the new movie, screenshot Popular articles now show more

Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma, will be released in February 2022.