Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder are the most stylish couple of the 1990s

This couple had a rebellious spirit, real passion and true admiration for each other’s talent. Winona was a true fashion icon of her time: she was called the godmother of 1990s grunge. In addition to leather trench coats and jackets at social events, she conquered everyone with flat shoes, ordinary blue jeans, baseball caps, chokers, bohemian velvet coats and slip dresses. And Johnny really learned a lot from her.

Have you noticed that when you fall in love, sooner or later you start to resemble your partner? That also affected the images of Johnny and Winona. “We spent all day and all night together. We didn’t want to part at all “, – recalls Johnny.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, 1990

Five months after the first meeting, the actor made an offer. Winona tried more than once to return the wedding ring, but in the end she accepted it back. A month later, they lived together. A month later, Depp got her name tattooed on his arm.

While this story resembles the plot of a melodrama. But then real life began, where, unfortunately, there was no happy ending for this couple. Their relationship has not simply passed the test of time and fame. Due to tight schedules, they began to see less and less, and in the press every now and then there were rumors about the novels of the actors on the side. Although Johnny and Winona themselves denied discord, they stopped appearing in public in an embrace. In 1993, news broke that Johnny and Winona had broken off their engagement.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp at the premiere of The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 Ron Galella, Ltd.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, 1991 Barry king

“It’s impossible to have a private life in Hollywood. Winona and I made a huge mistake by letting the journalists get too close. We thought it would satiate their curiosity, but the opposite happened: they swallowed us, completely destroying our relationship, ”explained Johnny.

Yet Johnny and Winona remained one of the main symbols of pure and crazy love of that era. Will they be willing to join the high-profile comebacks and try to start over? It is possible, since Winona supported her former lover during the endless lawsuits with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, 1990 Jim smeal

We suggest you feel a little nostalgic, revisit “Edward Scissorhands” and repeat the cult performances of the actors (it doesn’t matter, with or without a partner). Austere black suits, red lipstick, brutal leather jackets, hairspray, silk dresses and rough boots – that’s what the spirit of free love was dressed in in the 1990s.

