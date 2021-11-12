Johnny Depp presented a scandalous film and changed the tattoo dedicated to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp appeared on the red carpet at the Deauville Film Festival amid a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor attended a screening of his film City of Lies in France.“, in which he plays a retired detective who is convinced the LAPD is involved in the deaths of rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Premiere of “Cities of Lies“ took place in December 2018 out of competition at the Noir in festival in Italy. It was originally supposed to be released in the US in September 2018 before it faced several delays that were extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to media reports, a member of the film crew is suing Johnny for assault. The man claimed that Depp hit him in the ribs twice after hearing that the next take would be the last one on the current day of shooting. Then the actor offered the victim $ 100 thousand for him to hit Johnny in return.

By the way, attentive users also paid attention to the star tattoo. Johnny changed the Amber Heard tattoo again. The actress’s original nickname, SLIM, was shattered after a loud breakup in SCUM (“bastard”). And now the actor has filled the top with the letter “A” to get the word SCAM (“cheating”).

Note, Johnny Depp recently won a new victory in the trial over Amber Heard.