Johnson & Johnson decided to split into two companies – Gazeta.Ru

American holding company Johnson & Johnson is about to split up and become two public companies. This became known from an interview that the CEO of the holding Alex Gorski gave The wall street journal…

The main division will focus on the pharmaceutical business, while the other will focus on consumer health products, a company spokesman said. This decision is connected with the desire to provide the business with stable and long-term growth in the future, as well as with the desire to better meet the needs and demands of consumers.

At the same time, it is clarified that the company intends to abandon the consumer division, which produces baby powders, plasters and shampoos, within one and a half to two years. Its annual turnover is estimated at $ 15 billion. The shares of the two new companies will be listed on stock exchanges. Gorski did not comment on other details of the upcoming structural changes.

Earlier, the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said that the coronavirus vaccine of its development is effective against the “delta” strain of COVID-19.