Johnson & Johnson shares up 5% on plans to split the company

Investors reacted positively to the news that Johnson & Johnson plans to split the business into two parts. Earlier, plans to split into several separate companies were announced by General Electric and Toshiba.

Shares of the American Johnson & Johnson rose 5% to $ 171.5 in preliminary trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of 14:25 Moscow time. Later, growth slowed to 4%, and the price dropped to $ 169.7 as of 15:10 Moscow time.

The stock was boosted by news that the world’s largest health care company is planning to split into two public companies. Johnson & Johnson intends to spin off its businesses selling prescription drugs and medical devices and consumer goods.

CEO Alex Gorski told The Wall Street Journal that J&J plans to spin off its consumer products business in 18-24 months. He did not rule out that after the separation of the consumer goods division into a separate business, Johnson & Johnson will place the shares of the new company on the stock exchange. However, the final decision has not yet been made, he said.

The announcement of the divestiture of US-based Johnson & Johnson follows reports from two other major corporations that they are planning to split their businesses.

On Tuesday November 9th, General Electric announced plans to split into three public companies. It plans to spin off its medical equipment, aircraft and energy divisions. The medical company – GE Healthcare – will be spun off in early 2023. GE will also consolidate its Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital businesses into a separate business unit that will become a stand-alone company in early 2024. The General Electric name will remain with a third company, GE Aviation, which will manufacture and service jet engines.

On Friday, November 12, it also became known about the plans of the Japanese concern Toshiba to split into three companies by March 2024. Infrastructure services will become a separate company, which includes operations in the field of generation and distribution of electricity, as well as operations with renewable energy sources. The second company will be engaged in the production of semiconductors, hard drives, and equipment for the production of chips. The third company to retain the Toshiba name will manage the company’s stake in memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings. Toshiba shareholders will receive shares of two new public companies.