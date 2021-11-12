Julia Roberts, 54, shares beauty secrets that make her look 35

Julia Roberts, star of Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday, looks much younger than her age. The world famous actress loves to share the secrets of beauty and youth with her fans, the magazine writes. People Talk. The journalists of the publication have compiled a list of little tricks from Julia Roberts.

Gluten Free Diet

For 15 years, Julia Roberts has not consumed sweets, cold meats, pasta and other gluten-containing products. The actress decided to limit herself to these foods when she learned that gluten breaks down collagen, a protein that forms the basis of the body’s connective tissue. The breakdown of collagen robs the skin of its elasticity and leads to premature aging. Julia consumes only fresh vegetables and fruits, legumes, quinoa. She drinks coconut water to cleanse her body.

Yoga every morning

Yoga classes help the actress stay old and look younger for as long as possible. This spiritual practice allows you to take a break in the frantic rhythm of modern life, calm down, be alone with yourself and your thoughts. Due to constant stress, rush and problems, the body does not have time to rest and, accordingly, ages earlier. To maintain her youth and strength, Julia Roberts practices yoga every morning, like her heroine from the movie “Eat, Pray, Love.”

Active lifestyle and sports

Not only yoga helps Julia stay in great shape, but also plyometrics – jumping gymnastics, which she does with a trainer. The actress also goes in for jogging, water skiing, step aerobics. Outdoor sports allow the actress to stay in good physical shape and maintain her posture. And this, according to Julia, is the main secret of a woman’s beauty.

Perfect smile

A flawless smile is Julia Roberts’ calling card. About once every two weeks, the actress brushes her teeth with fluoride paste and chopped strawberries, which helps to whiten them without visiting the dentist.

Sun protection

The actress knows that ultraviolet rays can cause premature aging, so she prefers not to sunbathe. However, without the sun, we don’t get vitamin D. According to Roberts, we need to find a balance and get a healthy dose of sunlight every day. In addition, the actress never leaves the house without applying sunscreen with good protection (SPF 50).

“Liquid gold”

This is what olive oil is called in Italy. Julia applies a little oil to her hair as a nourishing mask to give her hair shine and get rid of split ends. Roberts also adds a couple of drops of olive oil to the cream to enhance its nourishing effect.