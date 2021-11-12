Julia Roberts’ niece showed her first child (photo)

The actress did not show the public the face of the baby, which is not even a month old.

The 29-year-old Hollywood actress Emma Roberts, who became a mother on December 27 last year, showed her newborn son Rhodes by posting a snapshot on the social network Instagram.

In the photo, the star of “American Horror Story” poses with the firstborn in her arms, and the baby’s face is hidden from the public.

“Thank you 2020 for getting something very right. Our bright light is Rhodes Roberts Hedlund,” reads the caption.

Among those who noted in the comments to the publication are colleagues Reese Witherspoon, “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner, supermodel Helena Christensen and many others.

The father of the child was the actor, 36-year-old Robert Hedlund, with whom Emma has been dating since April 2019, and before that they had a long-term friendship.

For the first time, the media started talking about Roberts’ pregnancy in June last year, but she herself was in no hurry to confirm these rumors. The first photos, which showed a rounded belly, the actress shared in August.

One of the first to write warm words to the star was her aunt, world famous actress Julia Roberts.

Emma is called one of the most successful young actresses in Hollywood, and she tries in every possible way to prove that she owes success solely to her talent, and not to family ties. From an early age, she appeared on castings and was on the set, where Julia Roberts often took her niece with her.

Emma got her first movie role at the age of nine, playing the daughter of the protagonist in the movie Cocaine. The girl starred with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz. However, she was able to see this picture only after she turned 18, since the movie was not for a children’s audience.

Emma Roberts in the movie Cocaine [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Today she already has 16 films under her belt. In addition, Emma tries herself in the music field, as well as in fashion design.

Few people know, but actress Kristen Stewart has been her best friend for more than 10 years. The girls met on the set for Vanity Fair magazine.

Recall that Emma Roberts became the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.